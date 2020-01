Julie Andrews & Her Daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton Andrews talks about her career and family life with Terry Gross. "It was what it was: Chaotic, loving, crazy, wonderful, terrible," she says. She's joined by her eldest daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, who reflects on what it was like growing up with Mary Poppins as your mom: "It was sometimes difficult to share her." The mother/daughter duo chronicle Andrews' early years in Hollywood in a new memoir, 'Home Work.'



Also, we remember 'Do the Right Thing' actor Danny Aiello who died Dec. 12. He spoke with 'Fresh Air' in 1992.