From 'Place Your Order' To Your Door: Inside Amazon's Delivery Process

There's no such thing as "free shipping." Moving packages quickly has a cost, and that cost comes out somewhere.

The investigative outlet Reveal recently reported that the cost can be a human one. The rate of serious injuries at Amazon's shipping warehouses, or "fulfillment centers," is more than double the national industry average. And these conditions have led to worker strikes and walkouts.

What does it really take to provide us the convenience of speedy service? And is it a price we're willing to pay?

To answer these questions, we spoke to Melissa Lewis, a data reporter for Reveal; Ken Bensinger, an investigative reporter for BuzzFeed News who has covered the Amazon delivery process; and Hafsa Hassan, a worker at MSP1 — an Amazon fulfillment center in Shakopee, Minnesota.

