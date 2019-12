Archaeologists Discover Ancient Greek Royal Tombs Dating Back 3,500 Years

Enlarge this image toggle caption AP AP

A team of American archaeologists has discovered two large ancient Greek royal tombs dating back some 3,500 years near the site of the ancient city of Pylos in southern Greece. The findings cast a new light on the role of the ancient city — mentioned in Homer's Odyssey — in Mediterranean trade patterns of the Late Bronze Age.

Each of the two tombs — one about 39 feet in diameter and the other about 28 feet — was built in a dome-shaped structure known as a tholos.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Greek Culture Ministry/AP Greek Culture Ministry/AP

Among the findings inside the tombs were evidence of gold-lined floors, a golden seal ring and a gold pendant with the image of the ancient Egyptian goddess Hathor. The amulet suggests that Pylos traded with Egypt during Greece's Mycenaean civilization that lasted roughly between 1650 and 1100 B.C. Homer's epics are set in the later stages of this period.

The discovery was made by an archaeological team from the University of Cincinnati, Jack L. Davis and Sharon R. Stocker. They had previously uncovered another burial site nearby known as the Griffin Warrior grave in 2015. That site yielded significant findings including gold and silver treasure, jewelry and a long bronze sword believed to have possibly belonged to one of the early kings of Pylos.