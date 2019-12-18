Rescue Group Holds Stakeouts To See Who's Putting Hats On Pigeons

The group in Las Vegas is trying to catch the birds. They nabbed one in a red hat that they call Cluck Norris. The hat appeared to be glued to its head, so they planned to take him to the vet.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. In Las Vegas, someone is still putting tiny hats on pigeons. Bird lovers are worried. A rescue group has been holding stakeouts. The group said they nabbed a bird in a red hat earlier this week. They called him Cluck Norris. The hat appeared to be glued to his head, so they plan to take him to the vet. Yesterday, they caught another one - Billy the Pidge. Still loose, wearing a pink hat, is Coolamity Jane.

