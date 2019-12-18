#1951: One Truck a-Dangling This week on The Best of Car Talk, Bill Bailey's truck made a horrible noise and lost reverse. But, the fun really began when it rolled into a lake after Bill got home. Now the only thing keeping it from sinking is one cable. Elsewhere, Victoria is looking for a quartet of $2,000 cars for her sons; Jenny's newlywed husband lost 15 pounds and his now-oversized wedding ring is missing in their Jeep's dashboard; Lindsay is wondering whether to charge her husband with sabotage after he drove her Malibu 300 miles in 2nd gear; and on Stump the Chumps, we find out if David lost his car-induced cough, but kept all his brain cells. All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

