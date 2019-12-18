Accessibility links
The Confirmation Of Brett Kavanaugh "The moment of [Christine] Blasey Ford's testimony was so searing because it was so real," author and reporter Ruth Marcus told us. "She didn't even understand fully that this would be televised nationally."

The Confirmation Of Brett Kavanaugh

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh shakes hands with retired Justice Anthony Kennedy after Kavanaugh's ceremonial swearing-in in 2018.

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh shakes hands with retired Justice Anthony Kennedy after Kavanaugh's ceremonial swearing-in in 2018.

It's been more than a year since Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

She offered a troubling account of a man who would become a Supreme Court Justice: an account that Kavanaugh denounced angrily and tearfully.

The confirmation hearings riveted the country, but what was happening behind the scenes was just as dramatic.

Kavanaugh's confirmation was the culmination of what Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus calls a multi-decade effort by conservatives to control the courts.

Her new book is called Supreme Ambition: Brett Kavanaugh and the Conservative Takeover.

Marcus talked with us about her new book and gave us a general update on the business of Congress as the year rushes to a close.

