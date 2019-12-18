The Confirmation Of Brett Kavanaugh

Enlarge this image toggle caption CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES

It's been more than a year since Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

She offered a troubling account of a man who would become a Supreme Court Justice: an account that Kavanaugh denounced angrily and tearfully.

The confirmation hearings riveted the country, but what was happening behind the scenes was just as dramatic.

Kavanaugh's confirmation was the culmination of what Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus calls a multi-decade effort by conservatives to control the courts.

Her new book is called Supreme Ambition: Brett Kavanaugh and the Conservative Takeover.

Marcus talked with us about her new book and gave us a general update on the business of Congress as the year rushes to a close.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.