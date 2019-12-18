Steve Madden: Steve Madden
Connor Heckert for NPR
Steve Madden fell in love with the shoe business in the 1970's, when he sold platform shoes at a neighborhood store in Long Island, New York; that was in high school.
About 15 years later, he struck out on his own, designing and selling shoes with a high-end look at affordable prices. As his business—and his ambitions—began to grow, he got involved in a securities fraud scheme and wound up serving two and-a-half years in prison.
In 2005, he returned to Steve Madden, where he helped the company grow into a business valued at $3 billion.
