House Of Representatives Considers Impeachment Of President Trump

The House of Representatives is considering the impeachment of President Trump on Wednesday.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

The debate over the impeachment of President Trump is underway in the U.S. House of Representatives. The vote itself will likely take place early this evening. It is expected to pass largely along party lines.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

In some ways, it was a December day like any other on Capitol Hill - cold and clear, the sun shining, tourists milling about the visitors center.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: House will be in order.

CORNISH: Inside on the House floor...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PATRICK J CONROY: Merciful God...

CORNISH: ...The House chaplain opened with a prayer.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CONROY: ...As the members take this time to consider far-reaching legislation and consider historic constitutional action, give them wisdom and discernment.

CORNISH: Members recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands...

CORNISH: Then an ordinary day turned extraordinary.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOE NOVOTNY: House Resolution 755 resolved that Donald John Trump, president of the United States, is impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors and that the following articles of impeachment be...

SHAPIRO: For just the third time in history, the House of Representatives will vote to impeach a president of the United States. Debate on the articles of impeachment began at noon. Dozens and dozens of representatives took to the floor to speak for a minute or two at a time, alternating back and forth between Democrats and Republicans.

(SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Gentleman is recognized.

DAVID CICILLINE: Mr. Speaker, I rise in support of the articles of impeachment against Donald J. Trump, the 45th president...

MIKE ROGERS: Mr. Speaker, I rise today in complete and total support of President Trump.

PRAMILA JAYAPAL: He solicited foreign interference before. He is doing it now. And he will do it again.

CHRIS STEWART: They hate this president. They hate those of us who voted for him. They think we're stupid.

CICILLINE: Show the American people your devotion to your country is more powerful than your loyalty to your political party.

ROSS SPANO: And I hope that we will finally move past this nightmare...

ROBIN KELLY: Because no one is above the law. I yield back.

JIM SENSENBRENNER: Stop this charade. Vote no. And I yield back.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.