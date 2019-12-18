How People In Montana Are Reacting To Impeachment Proceedings Against Trump

People in Montana are reacting to the impeachment proceedings happening in Washington, D.C.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

And if you think Congress is bitterly divided over impeachment, well, just listen to what's happening in Montana.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Look at the stock market - stock market, a record high. (Unintelligible).

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Oh, no. I understand that.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: So there's the more money right there.

SHAPIRO: There, you're hearing people who think President Trump is doing a great job and those who support his impeachment talking over each other at rallies outside the county courthouse in Billings, Mont., last night.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Terry Z. Lee (ph) is all for impeachment. She says it's her civic duty to speak out.

TERRY Z LEE: We're in very, very dangerous times. Democracies are fragile things, and we have to stand up for the law. Nobody is above the law.

CORNISH: But Natalie Crawford (ph) doesn't see it that way at all. She says impeachment is a farce.

NATALIE CRAWFORD: I think it's absolutely ludicrous. They have been trying to do this for three years now, and they've thrown everything they can. Think about it. Two weeks ago, we were head-deep in bribery. Now, that's not even a charge now, is it? It just kind of disappeared. They'll throw anything that sticks.

SHAPIRO: A similar scenario played out in northwestern Montana.

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting) Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go.

SHAPIRO: In Kalispell, there have been protests against the president every Tuesday since his inauguration, which makes Trump fan Zach Wenzel (ph) shrug.

ZACH WENZEL: Yeah, so they told me they've been out here for three years. And I keep telling them, well, get ready for five more, you know? So if they want to share their side of the story, we have the right to share our side as well, you know?

CORNISH: And thanks to member stations Montana Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio for sharing their stories.

