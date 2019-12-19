LISTEN LIVE: Special Coverage Of December Democratic Debate

Seven Democratic candidates take the stage Thursday night to participate in the sixth and final primary debate of the year, hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico.

Due to narrowed qualification standards, only seven candidates are appearing onstage: Vice President Joe Biden; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; businessman Tom Steyer; and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

