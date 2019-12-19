Wakanda Was A U.S. Trade Partner

The U.S. Department of Agriculture removed Wakanda from its list of free trade partners. A spokesperson told NBC it was a testing file and published by mistake.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The U.S. Department of Agriculture removed Wakanda from its list of free trade partners. Yes, Wakanda, as in from the movie "Black Panther." There is no trade war looming with this fictional country, but someone found it on USDA's online tariff tracker. For a moment, you could import things from Wakanda, like cows and water chestnuts, tariff-free. Sadly, a spokesperson told NBC it was just a test file that had been mistakenly published.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.