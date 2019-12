Thousands Lose Power Amid Protests In France Union protests in France now include cutting off power to some 150,000 customers. President Emmanuel Macron says he is firm in his intention to overhaul the nation's pension system.

Thousands Lose Power Amid Protests In France Europe Thousands Lose Power Amid Protests In France Thousands Lose Power Amid Protests In France Audio will be available later today. Union protests in France now include cutting off power to some 150,000 customers. President Emmanuel Macron says he is firm in his intention to overhaul the nation's pension system. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor