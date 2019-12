Alaska Man Robs Credit Union, Buys Disguise At Walmart Afterward The Anchorage Daily News reports on robbing charges against a man. He left a credit union with nearly a thousand dollars, then went to Walmart. He disguised himself, buying a green vest and hat.

