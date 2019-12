Federal Appeals Court Strikes Down ACA Mandate An appeals court has ruled the individual mandate in the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional, but stopped short of striking the whole law down.

Federal Appeals Court Strikes Down ACA Mandate Law Federal Appeals Court Strikes Down ACA Mandate Federal Appeals Court Strikes Down ACA Mandate Audio will be available later today. An appeals court has ruled the individual mandate in the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional, but stopped short of striking the whole law down. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor