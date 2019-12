Gunfire Rings Out Near Russian Security Services Headquarters In Moscow

Multiple shots were fired near the headquarters of the FSB, Russia's Federal Security Service, on Thursday night.

The incident took place within hours of Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual news conference.

Multiple eyewitness reports said the gunfire came from near the main FSB building — formerly the KGB — on Lubyanka Square. The location is a short distance from the Kremlin.

There are conflicting reports about the number of casualties and the number of shooters involved.

The incident reportedly took place in a parking area and police cordoned the area.

According to some reports, as many as three people opened fire.

Local news outlet Baza posted a tweet showing video of what it says are the initial shots of the attack, captured by surveillance cameras.

"Panic among passers-by, drivers abandon their cars and run away. Police officers, hiding behind the cars, pulling themselves to the place of shooting," the tweet reads in Russian.

Several videos show people running down a dark street as gunfire rings in the background.

Reuters reports that witnesses say five ambulances left the scene of the shooting.

Others said Russia special forces armed with "automatic weapons have been deployed to the scene."

This is a developing story. Some facts reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.