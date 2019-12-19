How I Made It: Rodrigo y Gabriela In the late 90's, Rodrigo Sánchez and Gabriela Quintero embarked on a one-way trip to Dublin, Ireland. While they were originally heavy metal musicians back home in Mexico, they traded their electric guitars for acoustic ones and became street performers in Ireland to sustain themselves. In 2006, they put out their first album. Their latest album "Mettavolution" has earned them their first Grammy nomination. In this "How I Made It," Rodrigo and Gabriela take us back to the origins of their band and tell us what keeps them going after more than 20 years.

