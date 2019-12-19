Return Of A Jedi: The Legacy Of "Star Wars"

Star Wars took the world by storm, redefining the box office blockbuster, and sparking a global phenomenon that spoke to the triumphs and trials of the age.

Love it or hate it, the saga changed our idea of cinema, as we traveled through the galaxy with space heroes and villains. It reflected who we were, and hoped to be, back at us.

The latest film, "Episode Nine: The Rise of Skywalker," brings us to the end — for now at least. And it's been a heck of a ride.

Why has Star Wars stuck with us for so long, when other pop culture phenoms have fizzled out? And what happens next for the franchise?

To answer these questions, we spoke to Kate Sanchez, the co-host of the But Why Tho? Podcast; Klaudia Amenábar, senior social media producer for Inside Edition; and Nicholas Cull, professor of Public Diplomacy at USC's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. He's also the author of Projecting Tomorrow: Science Fiction in Popular Cinema.

