Accessibility links
Return Of A Jedi: The Legacy Of "Star Wars" Professor Nicholas Cull told us that Star Wars was an instant hit. He said George Lucas brought a blend of movie genres to the big screen in a way that reassured Americans.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter: @1A.
NPR logo

Return Of A Jedi: The Legacy Of "Star Wars"

Listen · 35:50
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/789904719/789922225" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Return Of A Jedi: The Legacy Of "Star Wars"

1A

Return Of A Jedi: The Legacy Of "Star Wars"

Return Of A Jedi: The Legacy Of "Star Wars"

Listen · 35:50
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/789904719/789922225" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Daisy Ridley attends the Premiere of Disney's "Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker" in Hollywood, California. RICH FURY/GETTY IMAGES hide caption

toggle caption
RICH FURY/GETTY IMAGES

Daisy Ridley attends the Premiere of Disney's "Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker" in Hollywood, California.

RICH FURY/GETTY IMAGES

Star Wars took the world by storm, redefining the box office blockbuster, and sparking a global phenomenon that spoke to the triumphs and trials of the age.

Love it or hate it, the saga changed our idea of cinema, as we traveled through the galaxy with space heroes and villains. It reflected who we were, and hoped to be, back at us.

The latest film, "Episode Nine: The Rise of Skywalker," brings us to the end — for now at least. And it's been a heck of a ride.

Why has Star Wars stuck with us for so long, when other pop culture phenoms have fizzled out? And what happens next for the franchise?

To answer these questions, we spoke to Kate Sanchez, the co-host of the But Why Tho? Podcast; Klaudia Amenábar, senior social media producer for Inside Edition; and Nicholas Cull, professor of Public Diplomacy at USC's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. He's also the author of Projecting Tomorrow: Science Fiction in Popular Cinema.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.