Chicken Salad Chick: Stacy Brown

For many of us, chicken salad is just another sandwich filling, but Stacy Brown turned it into a $75 million business. In 2007, she was a divorced mother of three looking for a way to make ends meet. So she started making chicken salad in her kitchen and selling it out of a basket, door-to-door. She eventually turned that home operation into Chicken Salad Chick, a chain that now has close to 150 locations in the U.S. PLUS in our post-script "How You Built That," we check back with Ofer and Helene Webman who developed the Tonewood Amp, a device that can change the way an acoustic guitar sounds without bulky pedals and amps.
Chicken Salad Chick: Stacy Brown

Listen · 1:00:01
How I Built This with Guy Raz

Stacy Brown is the founder of Chicken Salad Chick
Phuong Nguyen for NPR
Phuong Nguyen for NPR
For many of us, chicken salad is just another sandwich filling, but Stacy Brown turned it into a $75 million business.

In 2007, she was a divorced mother of three looking for a way to make ends meet. So she started making chicken salad in her kitchen and selling it out of a basket, door-to-door.

She eventually turned that home operation into Chicken Salad Chick, a chain that now has close to 150 locations in the U.S.

How You Built That: Tonewood Amp

We check back with Ofer and Helene Webman, who developed a device that can change the way an acoustic guitar sounds without bulky pedals and amps.

Listen · 5:29
