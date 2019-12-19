Chicken Salad Chick: Stacy Brown

For many of us, chicken salad is just another sandwich filling, but Stacy Brown turned it into a $75 million business.

In 2007, she was a divorced mother of three looking for a way to make ends meet. So she started making chicken salad in her kitchen and selling it out of a basket, door-to-door.

She eventually turned that home operation into Chicken Salad Chick, a chain that now has close to 150 locations in the U.S.

