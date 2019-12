Senate Majority Leader McConnell And House Speaker Pelosi Spar Over Impeachment Senate Majority Leader McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sparred Thursday over next steps on impeachment, but signaled they're prepping for trial in 2020 that's expected to acquit the president.

Senate Majority Leader McConnell And House Speaker Pelosi Spar Over Impeachment Politics Senate Majority Leader McConnell And House Speaker Pelosi Spar Over Impeachment Senate Majority Leader McConnell And House Speaker Pelosi Spar Over Impeachment Audio will be available later today. Senate Majority Leader McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sparred Thursday over next steps on impeachment, but signaled they're prepping for trial in 2020 that's expected to acquit the president. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor