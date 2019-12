Republicans Raise Funds On Impeachment NPR's David Greene speaks with Steven Law, head of the Senate Leadership Fund, about Republican fundraising gains in the wake of impeachment.

Republicans Raise Funds On Impeachment Politics Republicans Raise Funds On Impeachment Republicans Raise Funds On Impeachment Audio will be available later today. NPR's David Greene speaks with Steven Law, head of the Senate Leadership Fund, about Republican fundraising gains in the wake of impeachment. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor