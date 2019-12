The Final Round

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mike Katzif/NPR Mike Katzif/NPR

Just like the 1989 Fred Savage movie The Wizard, Ask Me Another's 2019 Tournament of Champions ends with the debut of a completely new game. In this final round format, the two remaining champions must use smarts and strategy to win.

Heard on Kal Penn And Dan Soder: The Tournament Of Champions.