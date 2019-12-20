Accessibility links
Author Investigates His Family Ties To Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance Jack Goldsmith's memoir 'In Hoffa's Shadow' centers on his investigation into his stepfather's involvement in the 1975 disappearance of mob-connected labor leader Jimmy Hoffa. Hoffa is portrayed by Al Pacino in Martin Scorsese's new Netflix film 'The Irishman.' (Originally broadcast Oct. 2019)

Also, film critic Justin Chang reviews Greta Gerwig's new adaptation of 'Little Women.'
NPR logo

Author Investigates His Family Ties To Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance

Listen · 47:52
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/790153324/798488701" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Author Investigates His Family Ties To Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance

Fresh Air

Author Investigates His Family Ties To Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance

Author Investigates His Family Ties To Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance

Listen · 47:52
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/790153324/798488701" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Jack Goldsmith's memoir 'In Hoffa's Shadow' centers on his investigation into his stepfather's involvement in the 1975 disappearance of mob-connected labor leader Jimmy Hoffa. Hoffa is portrayed by Al Pacino in Martin Scorsese's new Netflix film 'The Irishman.' (Originally broadcast Oct. 2019)

Also, film critic Justin Chang reviews Greta Gerwig's new adaptation of 'Little Women.'