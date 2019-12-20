Best Of: Charlize Theron / Best Albums Of 2019 / Julie Andrews Charlize Theron's new film, 'Bombshell,' follows the women of Fox News who accused then-CEO Roger Ailes of sexual harassment. She talks about playing former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly and growing up in apartheid-era South Africa.



Rock critic Ken Tucker shares his favorite albums of 2019 — which all happen to be made by women.



Julie Andrews talks about her career and family life with Terry Gross. "It was what it was: Chaotic, loving, crazy, wonderful, terrible," she says. She's joined by her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, who reflects on what it was like growing up with Mary Poppins as your mom. The mother/daughter duo chronicle Andrews' early years in Hollywood in a new memoir, 'Home Work.'