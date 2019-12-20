The News Roundup for December 20, 2019

Enlarge this image toggle caption ARUN SANKAR/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES ARUN SANKAR/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Donald Trump is now the third president in our history to be impeached. Seven Democratic presidential candidates debated in Los Angeles. And Boeing stopped production of the 737 Max passenger jet.

Meanwhile, the U.S. and China agree on new trade terms. But the devil, as always, appears to be in the details.

The longest-ever climate talks wrap up in Spain. The most populous state of Australia declares a state of emergency as fires rage out of control.

Also, a big move by Pope Francis should tell us more about a scandal that's plagued the Catholic church for decades.

For the domestic hour, we spoke with Wendy Benjaminson, the politics editor at Bloomberg; Nancy Marshall-Genzer, a senior reporter at Marketplace; and Ginger Gibson, a political correspondent for Reuters.

For the international hour, we spoke with Ishaan Tharoor, who covers foreign affairs, geopolitics and history for The Washington Post; Uri Friedman, a staff writer for The Atlantic; and Seb Walker, a correspondent & bureau chief for Vice News.

