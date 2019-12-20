Weekly Wrap: A Look Back At 2019 In Democracy, Protests And Business

There were large-scale protests in countries across the globe the year. What do they signify about our current cultural moment? Plus a look back at the state of democracy in the United States and a dive into China's increasing influence in the U.S. entertainment industry. Sam is joined by NPR political editor Ron Elving and host of NPR's "Weekend Edition Sunday" Lulu Garcia-Navarro.

