Weekly Wrap: A Look Back At 2019 In Democracy, Protests And Business There were large-scale protests in countries across the globe the year. What do they signify about our current cultural moment? Plus a look back at the state of democracy in the United States and a dive into China's increasing influence in the U.S. entertainment industry. Sam is joined by NPR political editor Ron Elving and host of NPR's "Weekend Edition Sunday" Lulu Garcia-Navarro.
Weekly Wrap: A Look Back At 2019 In Democracy, Protests And Business

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Large-scale protests, like those in Hong Kong this summer, roiled cities around the globe in 2019. ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Large-scale protests, like those in Hong Kong this summer, roiled cities around the globe in 2019.

NPR's It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders. The show is produced by Brent Baughman and Anjuli Sastry. Our editors are Kitty Eisele and Alexander McCall. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.