Fresh Air Weekend: Charlize Theron; Julie Andrews Theron portrays the "gray area" of sexual harassment in the new film, Bombshell. Ken Tucker picks his top 10 albums of 2019. Andrews wrote her new memoir with her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton.
Fresh Air Weekend: Charlize Theron; Julie Andrews

Charlize Theron attends a screening of Bombshell in early December. Theron, who also produced the film, says she wanted to portray the "nuance" of sexual harassment: "It's not black and white," she says. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images hide caption

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Charlize Theron attends a screening of Bombshell in early December. Theron, who also produced the film, says she wanted to portray the "nuance" of sexual harassment: "It's not black and white," she says.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Charlize Theron Portrays The 'Gray Area' Of Sexual Harassment In 'Bombshell': Theron has direct experience with what she calls the "psychological damage" of sexual harassment. Her new film follows the women of Fox News who accused then-CEO Roger Ailes of inappropriate behavior.

Women Dominated 2019: Ken Tucker Picks His Top 10 Albums Of The Year: Lana Del Rey's Norman F****** Rockwell! topped Tucker's list of the best albums of the year, with Lizzo and Billie Eilish running a close second and third.

When Mom Is Mary Poppins: Julie Andrews Writes Memoir With Her Daughter: "It was sometimes difficult to share her," Emma Walton Hamilton says of life with her famous mom. Hamilton and Andrews have written 32 books together; their latest is Home Work.

