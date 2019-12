CDC Says THC Additive Is The Culprit In Most Vaping Deaths Federal health officials say emergency rooms saw a spike in vaping-related lung injuries in June. That timing provides an important clue about the cause of this deadly outbreak.

CDC Says THC Additive Is The Culprit In Most Vaping Deaths

Federal health officials say emergency rooms saw a spike in vaping-related lung injuries in June. That timing provides an important clue about the cause of this deadly outbreak.