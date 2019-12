Minnesota County Votes Yes To More Refugees A Minnesota county voted to allow new refugees under a Trump order giving local officials a say in immigration policy. It has been grappling with anti-Islam sentiments.

Minnesota County Votes Yes To More Refugees National Minnesota County Votes Yes To More Refugees Minnesota County Votes Yes To More Refugees Audio will be available later today. A Minnesota county voted to allow new refugees under a Trump order giving local officials a say in immigration policy. It has been grappling with anti-Islam sentiments. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor