Panel Questions

May the course be with you.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Adam, the latest "Star Wars" movie came out this weekend, and experts have now weighed in on which "Star Wars" character would be the one to pick if you wanted to do what?

ADAM BURKE: For getting elected?

SAGAL: No. I'll give you a hint. Mm. The flavor is strong in that one.

BURKE: The best one to eat?

SAGAL: Yes, the best one to eat.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: That was what the ranking was. MEL Magazine asked several top chefs which "Star Wars" creature would taste best.

BURKE: Is it baby Yoda?

SAGAL: Well...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: You know he'd be very tender. He'd be like the "Star Wars" equivalent of veal...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Like, bread me...

BURKE: No, no, no, no. Like the equivalent of veal he would be.

SAGAL: Yes, exactly. Thank you.

(LAUGHTER)

MO ROCCA: I would eat - I think the most delicious would be Princess Leia. She comes with bagels.

BURKE: (Laughter).

SAGAL: That's true.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I always thought of them more as Danish, but it still works. Yeah.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: How geeky do you have to be to be on a website to try to figure out which in the "Star Wars..."

BURKE: You don't have to be geeky. You just have to be starving.

ROCCA: Yeah, exactly.

SAGAL: That's true.

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: I want to eat all these guys.

ROBERTS: All right. Because yes, I'm just, like, why would you even think...

SAGAL: Let's face it. You know who'd be delicious - ewoks.

BURKE: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: And, you know, and you cook them in an e-wok.

SAGAL: Exactly.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "EWOK CELEBRATION AND FINALE")

LONDON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: (Singing in Ewokese).

