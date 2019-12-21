Lightning Fill In In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now onto our final game, Lightning Fill in the Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as they can. Each correct answer is worth two points. Bill, can you give us the scores?

BILL KURTIS: Mo and Adam each have three. Roxanne has two.

SAGAL: OK. All right, Roxanne, you're in third place. You're up first. The clock will start when I begin your first question. Fill in the blank. On Tuesday, the House approved a $1.4 trillion spending bill aimed at preventing a blank.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Shutdown.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: As pro-democracy protests continue, the leader of blank met with Xi Jingping to discuss possible solutions.

ROBERTS: In the - Hong Kong - protests.

SAGAL: Yes, leader of Hong Kong.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, a judge in New York threw out fraud charges against former Trump campaign chairman blank.

ROBERTS: Paul Manafort.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Following an uproar on social media, the blank channel will reinstate a commercial they pulled that features a same-sex marriage.

ROBERTS: The Hallmark Channel.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A woman is suing the Stumble Inn bar in New York City after she blanked.

ROBERTS: She stumbled in and hurt herself.

SAGAL: Yes, she did.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, rideshare service blank reached a $4.4 million settlement over sexual harassment allegations.

ROBERTS: That's Uber.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, New Orleans Saints quarterback blank set a new record for touchdown passes.

ROBERTS: Drew Brees - 540.

SAGAL: There you are.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: After a woman in Brazil failed her driver's test too many times...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Her son blanked.

ROBERTS: Her son dressed up as her and took it for her.

SAGAL: That's exactly right, Roxanne.

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

MO ROCCA: Stuck the landing.

SAGAL: Tired of his mom not having a license, the man put on a wig, a floral dress and some lipstick and went to the DMV to take the test for her. Unfortunately, he was arrested after officers grew suspicious after the old woman successfully parallel parked and then wouldn't stop dabbing.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The man is currently in jail awaiting bail. Sadly, he'll be there for his while because his mom can't drive.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Roxanne do?

KURTIS: She got eight right - 16 more points.

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

KURTIS: Total of 18.

SAGAL: There you go.

KURTIS: And the lead.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: We have flipped a coin. Mo has elected to go second. Here we go. In a bipartisan vote, the House passed a trade bill meant to replace blank on Thursday.

ROCCA: NAFTA.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, a federal judge ruled the government was entitled to any proceeds from NSA whistleblower blank's new memoir.

ROCCA: Edward Snowden.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: In his first speech to Parliament since a landslide election victory last week, British Prime Minister blank promised to follow through on a speedy Brexit.

ROCCA: Boris Johnson.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Though initial reports blamed Tesla for the fire that started at one of their car charging stations, security cam footage showed that blank was actually responsible.

ROCCA: A gassy driver. I don't know.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Well, it was a guy in a Mustang doing doughnuts around the charger. For the first time in 35 years, Eddie Murphy will blank on Saturday night.

ROCCA: Host.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Host "Saturday Night Live." This week, NASA scientists said they expected to find proof of blank within the next decade.

ROCCA: Of life on another planet.

SAGAL: Yeah. Alien life.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, an Audi dealership in China...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Filed suit against a man after his kid blanked.

ROCCA: After his kid stole a car and started doing doughnuts.

SAGAL: No, after his kid drew on 10 cars with a rock.

ROCCA: Ouch.

SAGAL: The kid probably thought he was creating a work of art when he doodled the new cars with a rock. But that's not art. Art is when you duct tape a banana to a car.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The dealership is now suing the dad for damages. But the dad says he's mostly concerned with where he's going to get a magnet big enough to stick all 10 cars on the fridge. Bill, how did Mo do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Well, he got five right - 10 more points. He has a total of 13. We now go to Adam.

SAGAL: And how many does Adam need to win?

KURTIS: Eight, indeed. Eight to win.

SAGAL: Eight. Here you go, Adam. This is for the game. On Wednesday, a federal appeals court struck down the individual mandate, a key provision of blank.

ADAM BURKE: Obamacare.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Sunday, officials said the first phase of the new trade deal between the U.S. and blank was completed.

BURKE: China?

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, Boeing announced it was suspending production of the grounded blank plane.

BURKE: 737 Max.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, a whistleblower claimed the blank church had potentially dodged taxes on billions of dollars in donations.

BURKE: The Mormon Church.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Police in New Mexico were able to track down an armed robbery suspect who held up a Pizza Hut because he blanked while trying to escape.

BURKE: Put in an order for pizza.

SAGAL: No. He face planted into the door and left his DNA behind.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: On Thursday, the CDC warned that an outbreak of the blank had spread to 60 schools in Minnesota.

BURKE: The measles?

SAGAL: No, the flu. Twenty-five years after its release, "All I want for Christmas is You" by blank finally reached number one on the Billboard charts.

BURKE: Mariah Carey.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Police in California say they'll be able to identify a man who stole...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: Five hundred dollars on Tuesday because he blanked.

BURKE: ...He stole it from a caricaturist. And he ran away. And he left the picture that the guy drew of him.

SAGAL: That's exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: The man asked to have his portrait drawn, waited until the caricaturist finished and then grabbed his cashbox and made a run for it. Fortunately for police, he forgot to take the drawing with him. So officers say they're on the lookout for a man in a light blue shirt and a red baseball cap who also has a giant head and a teeny-tiny body.

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: I feel like...

SAGAL: Apparently made his getaway on a tiny little airplane.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, did Adam do well enough to win?

KURTIS: Got six right, 12 more points - total of 15, which puts him in second place. But not enough to catch Roxanne.

SAGAL: Well done, Roxanne.

(APPLAUSE)

