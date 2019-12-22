Hanukkah Lights 2019
Hanukkah Lights 2019
Hanukkah is a time to share light, miracles and faith. We discover new insights and heartwarming tales to share with those nearest and dearest to us.
Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz read original stories from authors Dvora Zipkin, Temim Fruchter, Ellen Orleans and David Ebenbach. Listen to the full special above or hear individual stories below.
Hear The Stories
1
"A Gift of Light" by Dvora Zipkin
Dvora Zipkin lives in central Vermont and has been an educator most of her life. She is is also a playwright, actor and director with various local community theaters.
Her short story, "A Gift of Light," was inspired by an image she had when she visited Yad Vashem, the Holocaust Memorial in Israel.
"A Gift of Light"
2Felicity Thompson/Courtesy of the Author
"Sixth Night" by Temim Fruchter
Temim Fruchter is a writer who lives in Providence, Rhode Island. She loves saturated color and eavesdropping, and believes in weather and queer possibility. Temim holds an MFA in fiction from the University of Maryland and is at work on her first novel.
This story, "Sixth Night," is about a family of women whose celebration is interrupted by a stranger who changes the course of the entire evening.
Hanukkah Lights 2019
3
"How to Spell the Name of God" by Ellen Orleans
Orleans is the author of five books of lesbian and gay humor as well the chapbook, Outreach. She is currently writing Red Threads, Blue Rivers, a novel centered in Rocky Mountain National Park.
"How to Spell the Name of God" is centered around a girl who loves words and is grappling with the most complicated of them all. This is the second time Orleans' work has been featured on Hanukkah Lights.
Hanukkah Lights 2019
4Courtesy of the Author
"What Lights We Have" by David Ebenbach
David Ebenbach is the author of eight books of fiction, poetry and non-fiction, including a guide to creativity called The Artist's Torah and the story collection The Guy We Didn't Invite to the Orgy: And Other Stories. Ebenbach lives with his family in Washington, D.C., where he teaches creative writing, literature and creativity at Georgetown University.
The characters in "What Lights We Have," who bring Hanukkah to a near-distant planet, are from Ebenbach's novel How to Mars, forthcoming from Tachyon Publications.
Hanukkah Lights 2019