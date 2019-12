Refugees Spend Another Winter In Squalid Camp On Greek Island Of Lesbos NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Marco Sandrone of Doctors Without Borders about how dire conditions at a refugee camp in Lesbos, Greece are affecting the thousands of children living there.

Refugees Spend Another Winter In Squalid Camp On Greek Island Of Lesbos Europe Refugees Spend Another Winter In Squalid Camp On Greek Island Of Lesbos Refugees Spend Another Winter In Squalid Camp On Greek Island Of Lesbos Audio will be available later today. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Marco Sandrone of Doctors Without Borders about how dire conditions at a refugee camp in Lesbos, Greece are affecting the thousands of children living there. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor