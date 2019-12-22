Transgender Woman Sues Miss United States Of America Pageant

NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks to Anita Green, a transgender woman who is suing The Miss United States of America pageant for barring her from participating in the competition.

Correction

An earlier headline mistakenly said the Miss USA pageant is being sued by a transgender woman. It's actually the Miss United States of America pageant, a separate pageant, that's being sued.