Christmas On Christmas Island Means Crabs Christmas on Christmas Island typically features tens of millions of crabs making their way to the beaches to spawn, and everyone has a hand in that journey.

Christmas On Christmas Island Means Crabs Animals Christmas On Christmas Island Means Crabs Christmas On Christmas Island Means Crabs Audio will be available later today. Christmas on Christmas Island typically features tens of millions of crabs making their way to the beaches to spawn, and everyone has a hand in that journey. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor