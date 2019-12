Kansas City Tries A Radical Way To Get More People On Buses In Missouri, Kansas City wants to fully subsidize bus fares — arguing that free rides will eliminate a barrier for for low-income residents, boost ridership and put money into the local economy.

Kansas City Tries A Radical Way To Get More People On Buses National Kansas City Tries A Radical Way To Get More People On Buses Kansas City Tries A Radical Way To Get More People On Buses Audio will be available later today. In Missouri, Kansas City wants to fully subsidize bus fares — arguing that free rides will eliminate a barrier for for low-income residents, boost ridership and put money into the local economy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor