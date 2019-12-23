#1952: Blow it Out This week on The Best of Car Talk, Jill's pal keeps telling her she needs to do more highway driving to "blow the stuff" out of her car. Jill's not opposed to this on principle, but she would like to know what she's trying to blow out. Elsewhere, Eleanor is leaving on a 6-month around the world bicycle tour and she wants to know what to do with her truck while she's gone. Tom and Ray want to know how Eleanor plans to pedal across a few oceans?! Also, after Lauren's boyfriend drove down Mount Washington with the emergency brake on, Lauren is wondering if she needs new brakes, and a new boyfriend. And, on Stump the Chumps, we find out if Marc rescued his Peugeot from his mechanic, and whether he wishes he hadn't. All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

#1952: Blow it Out