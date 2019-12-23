Lin-Manuel Miranda On 'Hamilton' / 'Book Of Mormon' Creators Trey Parker & Matt Stone As part of our Best of the Decade series, we listen back to interviews about two Broadway phenomena. First we hear from 'Hamilton' creator Lin-Manuel Miranda about how his "mixed tape" musical came together. And we revisit to our interview with 'South Park' creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone about their outrageous show about Mormon missionaries in Uganda.