End of Year Stand-Up Comedy Special 2019!

It's that time of year again! The Bullseye team listened to hours of comedy from the past year and picked the absolute best for you to enjoy in one convenient episode. There was a lot of great stuff this year. This was no easy task — please let us know who else should have made the cut @Bullseye or on Facebook!

Like what you hear? Click through to learn more information on these comedians. For your convenience links to buy their albums have also been provided below:

Roy Wood Jr – No One Loves You

Pete Holmes – Dirty Clean

J. Elvis Weinsten – Chunks

Sara Schaefer – Live Laugh Love

Erica Rhodes – Sad Lemon

Marcella Arguello – The Woke Bully

Cristela Alonzo – Live at Max Fun Con 2019

DJ Demers – Live at Max Fun Con 2019

Shalewa Sharpe – So, You Just Outta Here?

Emmy Blotnick – Party Nights

Ron Funches – Giggle Fit

Jackie Pirico – Dream Phone