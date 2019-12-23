Accessibility links
End of Year Stand-Up Comedy Special 2019! It's our favorite time of the year: the end of it! We're celebrating 2019 with excerpts from some of the best stand up comedy records of 2019. You'll hear material from Roy Wood Jr, Pete Holmes, Cristela Alonzo, Sara Schaefer, so many more. Enjoy, and Seasons Greetings from all of us at Bullseye!
NPR logo End of Year Stand-Up Comedy Special 2019!

Bullseye with Jesse Thorn

End of Year Stand-Up Comedy Special 2019!

Audio is no longer available

It's that time of year again! The Bullseye team listened to hours of comedy from the past year and picked the absolute best for you to enjoy in one convenient episode. There was a lot of great stuff this year. This was no easy task — please let us know who else should have made the cut @Bullseye or on Facebook!

Like what you hear? Click through to learn more information on these comedians. For your convenience links to buy their albums have also been provided below:

Roy Wood JrNo One Loves You

Pete HolmesDirty Clean

J. Elvis WeinstenChunks

Sara SchaeferLive Laugh Love

Erica RhodesSad Lemon

Marcella ArguelloThe Woke Bully

Cristela AlonzoLive at Max Fun Con 2019

DJ DemersLive at Max Fun Con 2019

Shalewa SharpeSo, You Just Outta Here?

Emmy BlotnickParty Nights

Ron FunchesGiggle Fit

Jackie PiricoDream Phone