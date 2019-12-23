The Perks And Perils Of Plant Parenthood

Ask a 20 or 30 something what their ideal house or apartment has in it and you'll get a variety of answers — maybe a big screen TV, a large bookshelf or floor to ceiling windows.

Increasingly, though, they might just ask for houseplants. Sales for plants are up nearly 50 percent over the past few years.

Many businesses are crediting young consumers and social media for that.

Why are so many folks — across demographics — entering plant parenthood?

To answer this question and better learn how to care for your plants, we're rebroadcasting our conversation with Amanda McClements, the founder and creative director of Little Leaf — a plant store in D.C.; Ryan Lee, the co-founder and CEO of Rooted — a plant store based out of New York; Darryl Cheng from the blog House Plant Journal and the author of The New Plant Parent; and Matthew Boyle, a reporter for Bloomberg News.

