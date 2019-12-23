Jingle Sells, But Who's Buying?
Do you hear what I hear? Holiday music is just about all you hear this time of year: out shopping, at a holiday party or even on those rare occasions when you flip to some other radio station.
Holiday music is in Billboard's top 25 right now, alongside brand-new pop hits.
Many of these are classic singles from Andy Williams or a certain, relatively newer hit from Mariah Carey.
These songs represent something the music industry wants desperately these days — to sell physical records.
Streaming sites are less lucrative, but it's no surprise to find curated holiday tunes in your workout mix this time of year.
What makes Christmas such a musical holiday? Where are the hit songs for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah or Easter? And with decades of standards already recorded why make a new Christmas album?
In a quest for answers, we listen back to our conversation with Elahe Izadi, a popular culture writer for the Washington Post; Chris Molanphy, a pop critic, chart analyst and host of the podcast Hit Parade. We also spoke with PJ Morton, a musician and the keyboard player for Maroon 5.