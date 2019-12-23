Accessibility links
Jingle Sells, But Who's Buying? What is it that makes so many artists want to sing about Christmas? And after decades of holiday hits, is there anything new to do with the genre?

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to our podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1a.
NPR logo

Jingle Sells, But Who's Buying?

Listen · 34:28
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/790903918/791262978" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Jingle Sells, But Who's Buying?

1A

Jingle Sells, But Who's Buying?

Jingle Sells, But Who's Buying?

Listen · 34:28
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/790903918/791262978" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

The Red Hot Chilli Peppers perform before the superpipe finals of the Chevy Truck U.S. Snowboard Grand Prix on December 20, 2002 in Park City, Utah. JED JACOBSOHN/GETTY IMAGES hide caption

toggle caption
JED JACOBSOHN/GETTY IMAGES

The Red Hot Chilli Peppers perform before the superpipe finals of the Chevy Truck U.S. Snowboard Grand Prix on December 20, 2002 in Park City, Utah.

JED JACOBSOHN/GETTY IMAGES

Do you hear what I hear? Holiday music is just about all you hear this time of year: out shopping, at a holiday party or even on those rare occasions when you flip to some other radio station.

Holiday music is in Billboard's top 25 right now, alongside brand-new pop hits.

Many of these are classic singles from Andy Williams or a certain, relatively newer hit from Mariah Carey.

These songs represent something the music industry wants desperately these days — to sell physical records.

Streaming sites are less lucrative, but it's no surprise to find curated holiday tunes in your workout mix this time of year.

What makes Christmas such a musical holiday? Where are the hit songs for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah or Easter? And with decades of standards already recorded why make a new Christmas album?

In a quest for answers, we listen back to our conversation with Elahe Izadi, a popular culture writer for the Washington Post; Chris Molanphy, a pop critic, chart analyst and host of the podcast Hit Parade. We also spoke with PJ Morton, a musician and the keyboard player for Maroon 5.