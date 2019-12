Shogun Santa Adds To The Festivities In LA's Little Tokyo Visitors to Little Tokyo in Los Angeles can meet Shogun Santa. The tradition started in the 1980s but later faded away. Shogun Santa made a triumphant return a few years ago.

