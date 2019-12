Companies Face An Uphill Battle Trying To Get Americans To Eat Bugs A new crop of young entrepreneurs are looking to capitalize on the latest food trend: eating bugs. The protein source is showing up on shelves at grocery chains.

Companies Face An Uphill Battle Trying To Get Americans To Eat Bugs

Audio will be available later today.

A new crop of young entrepreneurs are looking to capitalize on the latest food trend: eating bugs. The protein source is showing up on shelves at grocery chains.