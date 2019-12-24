50 Cent Gives His Son A Private Shopping Spree

50 Cent's son Sire didn't just want a toy from Toys R Us, he wanted the store. The rapper dropped $100,000 to temporarily dub the store "Sire's Toys R Us," and let his son pick out anything he wanted.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You know, some kids have extravagant Christmas wish lists. But can any of them top this? 50 Cent's 7-year-old son, Sire, did not just want a toy from Toys R Us. He wanted the whole store. So the rapper dropped $100,000 to temporarily dub the store Sire's Toys R Us and let his son pick out anything he wanted. It must have felt like 50 Cent was basically saying...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "IN DA CLUB")

50 CENT: (Rapping) Go, Shorty, it's your birthday. We're going to party like it's your birthday. We going to sip Bacardi...

