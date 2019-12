The Thistle & Shamrock: A Celtic Holiday Tradition

Enlarge this image toggle caption Laura Sparrow/Courtesy of the artist Laura Sparrow/Courtesy of the artist

Enter the spirit of a traditional Celtic Christmastide with old carols, dance tunes and verses. Fiona Ritchie shares reflections on the season of joy, as we gather to share song, food, fellowship and hopes for the coming year. Artists include Emily Smith, Jennifer Cutting, Ashley Davis and John Doyle.