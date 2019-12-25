'She Had Me, I Had Her:' Robyn Crawford Opens Up

Enlarge this image toggle caption ROBYN CRAWFORD/PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE ROBYN CRAWFORD/PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

Whitney Houston fascinated the world with her music and her life.

But she was also human, with flaws and controversies that pulled her from the front pages to the gossip columns. And her life included a love story, one that evolved over the decades with a woman from her youth, Robyn Crawford. That story has never been told fully, until now.

Crawford is on a mission to restore the late singer's humanity and make her more than just a voice.

The Guardian described her as "one of the very few people [Houston] could trust" as "the star's celebrity increased."

And Crawford's new book is called A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.