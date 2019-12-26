Toast Of The Nation 2020: The Jazz Collective Edition

In 1977, the first Jazz Alive New Year's Eve special was broadcast live from The Cookery and The Village Gate. The tradition continues with Toast of the Nation, NPR's annual holiday special that rings in the New Year with jazz.

This year features some of the best jazz collectives performing today. Hear four solid hours of festive music from The Carlos Henriquez Octet (recorded live at Dizzy's Club at Jazz At Lincoln Center), the Baltimore Jazz Collective (recorded live at the Keystone Korner in Baltimore), the SFJAZZ Collective (recorded live at the SFJAZZ Center's Robert N. Miner Auditorium) and the Michael Leonhart Orchestra (recorded live at Jazz Standard in New York).

Hosted by Jazz Night In America's Christian McBride, this is the perfect complement to your holiday festivities.