Vanilla Struggles To Survive In Mexico Vanilla, which has grown and exported to the world for centuries, may not be produced in Mexico much longer. Violence and robberies are the latest threat to this very profitable crop.

Vanilla Struggles To Survive In Mexico Latin America Vanilla Struggles To Survive In Mexico Vanilla Struggles To Survive In Mexico Audio will be available later today. Vanilla, which has grown and exported to the world for centuries, may not be produced in Mexico much longer. Violence and robberies are the latest threat to this very profitable crop. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor