Too Much Ice In Anchorage Winter in Anchorage, Alaska, is defined by snow, but as the climate warms, recent winters have seen more ice. It's a trend that's led to safety concerns and new measures to cope.

Too Much Ice In Anchorage Environment Too Much Ice In Anchorage Too Much Ice In Anchorage Audio will be available later today. Winter in Anchorage, Alaska, is defined by snow, but as the climate warms, recent winters have seen more ice. It's a trend that's led to safety concerns and new measures to cope. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor