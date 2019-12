Review: 'Party Of Five' Reboot The cable channel Freeform will air a humanizing, emotional reboot of the '90s drama Party of Five. It's centered on a Latinx family of five siblings whose parents are deported to Mexico.

Review: 'Party Of Five' Reboot Review TV Reviews Review: 'Party Of Five' Reboot Review: 'Party Of Five' Reboot Audio will be available later today. The cable channel Freeform will air a humanizing, emotional reboot of the '90s drama Party of Five. It's centered on a Latinx family of five siblings whose parents are deported to Mexico. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor