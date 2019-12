Evaluating The Effectiveness Of Impeachment NPR's Noel King asks University of Baltimore law professor Kim Wehle if impeachment is an effective check on power if a president is not removed from office.

Evaluating The Effectiveness Of Impeachment Politics Evaluating The Effectiveness Of Impeachment Evaluating The Effectiveness Of Impeachment Audio will be available later today. NPR's Noel King asks University of Baltimore law professor Kim Wehle if impeachment is an effective check on power if a president is not removed from office. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor